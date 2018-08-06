Bodybuilder shot dead in Mardan

TAKHTBHAI: A man was gunned down inside his house in Akoudheri area here on Sunday. Majid Khan, told police that his brother Adil Khan, a famous bodybuilder and ‘Mr Mardan,’ was asleep when Nasim Khan and Ashfaq forced their entry into his house and opened indiscriminate fire, killing him on the spot. The police registered a case against the accused. An old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the killing.