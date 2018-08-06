WWII vintage plane crashes into Swiss mountainside, 20 dead

FLIMS, Switzerland: Twenty people died when a vintage World War II aircraft crashed into a Swiss mountain at the weekend, police said Sunday, as an investigation was launched into why the plane plummeted straight down at high speed.

“The police have the sad certainty that the 20 people aboard perished,” police spokeswoman Anita Senti told a news conference.There were 11 men and nine women aboard, including an Austrian couple and their son, she said. The German-built Junker JU52 HB-HOT aircraft, dating from 1939 and nicknamed “Iron Annie”, was a collectors’ aircraft.

It crashed into Piz Segnas, a 3,000-metre (10,000-foot) peak in the east of the country on Saturday at an altitude of 2,540 metres on the mountain’s western flank, Senti said.According to German-language newspaper Blick, the flight had taken off from Ticino in the south of the country and had been due to land at the Duebendorf military airfield near Zurich on Saturday afternoon.

Swiss reports said the passengers were returning from Locarno, a holiday spot in southern Switzerland on Lake Maggiore, where they had arrived early Friday. The 20 Minutes newspaper quoted a witness who was on the mountainside at the time of the crash. “The plane turned 180 degrees to the south and fell to the ground like a stone,” the witness said, adding that the debris was scattered over “a very small area” — indicating that an explosion was unlikely to have been the cause of the crash.

Grisons canton chief of police Andreas Tobler said there was “no longer any hope of finding anyone alive” among the 17 passengers and three crew members. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident. Twenty emergency workers were still at the crash site 24 hours after it happened, with helicopters hovering above for hours.