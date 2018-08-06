No end to encroachments in city markets despite LHC orders

Rawalpindi : The district administration and City Traffic Police have failed to resolve the traffic issues of Rawalpindi city despite the orders from Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench for removal of encroachments and eradication of illegal parking from the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Due to the encroachments and illegal car parking in every nook and corner of the town particularly main commercial areas, the traffic of the city has became a nightmare for the motorists as the traffic jam in various parts of the city has become a routine matter.

Despite orders of the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench and the city’s visit of Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi of LHC, encroachments could not be removed as encrochers still rule almost all markets of the town.

Justice Ibadur Rehman during his surprise visit conducted on Feb 3 this year to check anti-encroachment operations had directed the administration to clear all encroachments from city markets and take action in accordance with the law against encroachers to provide relief to the citizens, but, the situation could not be changed and encroachments are still there.

He had directed the authorities to accelerate operation to remove encroachment from commercial areas and to clear roads and streets for vehicular movement and pedestrians.

The justice had also directed the City Traffic Officer to not allow public service Suzuki drivers to park their vehicles in four lanes in Bara bazaar, adding, Only two lines should be allowed in the bazaar.

Justice Ibaadur Rehman also instructed the traffic police to clear the Circular Road and ban illegal parking of motorcycles on roads and footpaths.