Polio vaccinationcampaign begins today

LAHORE: Sehat Muhafiz polio eradication teams of Punjab Health Department will visit house-to-house to vaccinate nearly 6.34 million children less than five years in 10 districts of Punjab in a campaign starting from Monday (today).

“The districts include DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Lahore and Rajanpur. While selected union councils of Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, RY Khan and Sheikhupura will be included in the campaign,” said coordinator of the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre for polio eradication Dr Munir Ahmad, according to a handout issued here on Sunday.

Ahead of the campaign Dr Munir assured parents that polio vaccine was safe, efficacious, and approved by the government’s drug regulatory authorities. He emphasized the need for all children to be immunised during every round of immunisation campaign days.

“Multiple doses of polio vaccine are required for a child to be fully protected – sometimes more than ten. Each additional dose further strengthens a child's immunity level against polio. Parents who do not ensure vaccination of their children are risking health and lives of their own children as well as others around them,” said Dr Munir. “As long as the virus is being detected anywhere in the country, no child is safe from being infected. Any child with low immunity will be where the virus will find refuge. We need to ensure all our children are vaccinated with two drops, every time the vaccine is offered. Parents and caregivers must also make their children fully vaccinated for all antigens.”

Punjab completed 2016 without a polio case. But a four-month child from Lodhran ended Punjab’s streak of 14 months without a case in 2017. In 2018, no polio case has been reported in Punjab. Since 2014 there has been an overall 97pc reduction in polio cases in Pakistan: from 306 cases in 2014 to 8 in 2017. This year only three polio cases have been reported from Dukki, Balochistan.

Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries still having polio cases. Dr Munir Ahmed stressed parents to call 0800-99000 helpline in case of any suggestions or complaints.

quackery: Young Doctors Association (YDA), Pakistan, have demanded the formation of an "anti-quackery vigilance committee" at the level of division and districts.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, the proposed committee would comprise of deputy commissioner, DPO, district prosecutor, representatives of doctors organisations and other relevant departments so that a monthly meeting of the committee can be held and the performance of the anti-quackery teams can be reviewed. A WhatsApp group of the whole team also needs to be created to ensure regular monitoring.

YDA Pakistan secretary Dr Salman Kazmi appealed to chief minister, health minister and chief secretary to issue directions to the officers concerned to form such committees so that the anti-quackery drive which has been started under directions of Supreme Court can be made a success.

He urged upon chief secretary to hold a monthly meeting at provincial level as well or place this as an agenda item on commissioners/ DC conference so that regular progress report on this can be taken from all concerned and effective prosecution of lodged FIRs can be done.

It is worth mentioning that quacks are responsible for spread of Hepatitis B & C and AIDS in society and wrong treatment by them is leading to kidney failure.

research: Gynaecologist and Principal Ameer ud Din Medical College/LGH Professor Muhammad Tayyab has emphasised on modern research in gynaecology.

He said modern advancements and therapies are being introduced in medical science with every coming day. He expressed these views while addressing concluding session of National Scientific Conference, a two-day event organised by Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Pakistan on Sunday, according to a press release issued here. Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai was the special guest of the conference who gave away certificates among the participants. He also gave a special shield to Prof Muhammad Tayyab in recognition of his meritorious services in the profession. Prof Tayyab termed the conference a very positive step towards promotion of research and studies of the subject.