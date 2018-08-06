Gabol, passenger embroil in brawl at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A row between Nabeel Gabol, a leader of the Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarian (PPPP), and a passenger at the Jinnah International Airport erupted on Saturday night. The passenger first passed a sarcastic remark on Gabol over the destruction in Lyari, which infuriated the latter.

Initially, the two had a heated exchange which, quite rapidly, turned more serious and abuses could be heard being hurled at each other. The PPPP member then manhandled the passenger, shoving him and causing him to fall to the ground, where the latter tried to call the airport staff and security for help but the efforts remained futile.

The passengers and airport staff remained an audience but doing nothing to break up the fight. Gabol continued to tell the airport staff in a commanding manner to take the passenger away from the scene.

In this regard, officers from the Airport police station commented that they were not aware of any such incident and that neither the PPPP leader nor the passenger had pressed charges and, hence, no first information report (FIR) was filed.