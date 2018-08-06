Shahbaz seeks vote recount in NA-249

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for re-count in NA-249 (Karachi). Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Faisal Vawda won against Shahbaz Sharif from the constituency. Vawda received 35,344 votes while Shahbaz managed to bag 34,626. Shahbaz in his request filed through Barrister Zafarullah maintained that the vote count was not done appropriately and the returning officer manipulated the Form 45. The PML-N president said that the difference between rejected votes and the margin of winning votes is slight. He requested the ECP to null and void the polls held in the constituency and not to issue the notification of election result.