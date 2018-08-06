‘Accountability for all’ policy starts yielding results: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Chairman, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, said that corruption is mother of all evils. And NAB’s “Accountability for All” policy has started yielding results, and today all ranks of NAB are absolutely committed to root out corruption in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

“NAB has perfected its procedures in order to further improve its performance and to come up to the expectations of the nation for corruption free Pakistan,” he said in a statement on Sunday. The NAB chairman said a state of art forensic science LAB has been established by NAB with facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis which is being utilised for further improving the quality of inquiries and investigations in all respect.

He said a timeline of 10 months has been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases from complaint verification to inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court has ordered to be adhered strictly.

"No leniency is being tolerated in this regard," he said. He said that the new concept of combine investigation team (CIT) benefiting from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers which is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB.

He said that NAB has established over 50,000 character building societies in universities/colleges to create awareness among students against corruption which has proved very successful in order to aware our youth at an early stage about the ill effects of corruption on every aspect of our life and is our common enemy. He said that NAB has established 60 prevention committees throughout the country in order to identify loopholes and suggest ways and means in consultation with departments concerned to ease out their service delivery systems in order to address the problems of people at large. He said that NAB is an apex anti- corruption agency which is considered a role model organisation in Saarc countries which is great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts.