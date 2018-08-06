Mon August 06, 2018
Top Story

S
Sabah
August 6, 2018

Fehmida retains NA-230 seat after vote recount

BADIN: Former National Assembly Speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza on Sunday retained her NA-230 seat after the recounting process in the National Assembly constituency was finally completed. According to unofficial results, Dr Fehmida Mirza, who contested on the ticket of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), secured 95,064 votes against PPP’s Rasool Bux Chandio, who bagged 93,999 votes. The Sindh High Court (SHC) had earlier rejected a petition filed by Fehmida Mirza to stop the recounting process requested by Chandio.

