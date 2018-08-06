Ice, hashish sellers arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police arrested around a dozen persons Sunday in action against those involved in sale of ice or meth.

Deputy Superintendent of Police for Peshawar City Attique Shah, told reporters that during an action in the limits of the Shah Qabool Police Station, the police arrested one Gul Akbar for carrying ice while two others Adil and Adnan were held with around 2.6kg hashish.

The official said that Gul Akbar was supplying ice to people in the urban areas. An official said that the East Cantt police station officials arrested one Samiullah with 1,200 grams hashish while one Murad was arrested for carrying 3kg hashish in the limits of Gulberg.

Actions were also carried out in Tehkal where one Waqas was arrested for carrying 5kg hashish. Another accused Musharraf was arrested by Sarband police with 8kg hashish and Daudzai police arrested Musawwir for having 5kg drugs. The use of ice and other drugs among the youth, especially women, has reached an alarming level in different parts of Peshawar and rest of the country. A young woman, Sapna, was found dead in the fields of Pawaka area a few days ago. A few days later, a woman and a man were found dead in Jabba Sohail area, who were believed to have died because of the excessive use of ice.