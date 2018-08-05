PTI MPA Tariq Dreshak passes away in Multan

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s newly-elected MPA from Punjab Tariq Khan Dreshak passed away Saturday after suffering from meningitis.

Dreshak contested election from PP-296 Dera Ghazi Khan on a PTI ticket.

According to family sources, Tariq Dreshak was suffering from severe meningitis for the past two to three days, and when his health deteriorated, he was immediately admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Multan. Dreshak’s funeral prayers will be offered today (Sunday) at 9am in Rajanpur.