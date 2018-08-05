Diamer schools torching: Chief Justice takes notice

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday took suo motu notice of torching of schools in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Unidentified gunmen torched at least 12 girls’ schools late Thursday night.

The chief justice took action on media reports and called a report from secretary interior and secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan within 48 hours.

APP adds: A total of 10 suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Talking to the media, spokesman for Gilgit-Baltistan government Faizullah Firaq said four suspects were arrested on Friday and six on Saturday.

He said the suspects had been shifted to Darel Tangir police station for investigation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk telephoned Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and updated himself on investigation into the incident.

The chief minister told the prime minister about progress made so far in the probe. He said the government was trying its utmost to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The prime minister strongly condemned the incident and said the attempt to deprive the children of education was unacceptable.

He also directed the GB government to take strict action against the people involved in the crime.