Power breakdown irks Mardan people

PESHAWAR: Besides children and the elderly people, the daylong power breakdown in Mardan in particular troubled patients in the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) and nearby health facilities.

Also, a number of children were reported to have fainted due to suffocation and heat caused by the daylong power breakdown in the district.

According to the residents of Mardan and staff of MMC, power had suspended for two days and initially people thought it a routine load-shedding but they were shocked and disappointed when power supply couldn’t be restored even after 24 hours to many villages.

“The patients are in a very miserable condition. Power supply was suspended a day earlier and is yet to be restored,” a physician in MMC told The News on phone.

He said the hospital administration supplied power from a power generator but it was insufficient to bear burden of the whole hospital.

Besides the MMC, situation was not different in other hospitals such as the District Headquarters Hospital Mardan, rural health centres and basic health units.

In the rural areas, the villagers complained that they had been suffering 12 to 15 hours power outages for the past three days.

In Katlang subdivision of Mardan, the residents complained of excessive loadshedding, saying that earlier they used to face 10-14 hours load-shedding in 24 hours, but it has now reached up to 17 hours.