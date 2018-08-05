Tamman quits NA-65 candidacy for Shujaat

Former MNA Sardar Mumtaz Tamman has nominated Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to contest NA 65, Talagang, by-election in his place. The seat was won by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the general election, and, according the agreement, Sardar Mumtaz Tamman was to contest on the seat vacated by him.

During a meeting with Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi along with his fellows here on Saturday, Sardar Mumtaz Tamman emphasised that in the prevailing national circumstances, it was necessary that Shujaat Hussain go to the National Assembly because he would be greatly helpful in minimising the difficulties of the country and the government.

MPA-elect Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Salik Hussain, Rasikh Elahi, Malik Muhammad Amir Khan Tamman, Haji Riaz Awan, Haji Malik Qutub and Shaikh Saeed were also present.

Sardar Mumtaz said, “Pervez Elahi has fulfilled the promise he had made to me prior to the election by offering me to contest by-election, but in the larger interest of the country and the nation, I want that Shujaat Hussain be successful from there, as presence of a leader of his stature is the need of the hour because he has always given preference to the interests of the country.”

Shujaat Hussain said, “In the general election, Sardar Mumtaz Tamman supported us and fought Parvez Elahi’s election as his own. For the cooperation in the election and quitting his candidature in my favour, we are grateful to Sardar Mumtaz, his family, and supporters.”

Insha Allah, after being elected, I will come up to his and the area people’s expectations”, he added.

Appreciating Sardar Mumtaz Tamman, Pervaiz Elahi said that he had upheld the glorious traditions of his family for the sake of the nation.