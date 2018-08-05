Economic empowerment of women urged

Islamabad : Sheikh Amir Waheed President, M. Naveed Malik Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry have called upon the incoming government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to focus on the economic empowerment of women as without empowering women, the country could not achieve sustainable economic growth.

They said this while congratulating Shamim Aftab, former President, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IWCCI) for her nomination by PTI on reserved seats of women for Punjab Assembly. She visited ICCI and held a meeting with ICCI office-bearers.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that women were half of the country’s population and there was a dire need of bringing them into the mainstream of economy to ensure fast economic development of the country. He urged that PTI Government should make conducive policies for the promotion and growth of women entrepreneurs across the country.