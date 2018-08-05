Sun August 05, 2018
Islamabad

August 5, 2018

Aun Rizvi’s anniversary

ISLAMABAD: 19th death anniversary of ex-controller PTV and social figure Aun Mohammad Rizvi will be observed today at Imambargah, G-6/2, at 12 noon, says a press release.

Allama Syed Shahanshah Naqvi, Shaukat Raza Shaukat, Wasim Abbass, Ijaz Hussain Mudarris and Firdous Aalam, will address gathering.

