Aun Rizvi’s anniversary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: 19th death anniversary of ex-controller PTV and social figure Aun Mohammad Rizvi will be observed today at Imambargah, G-6/2, at 12 noon, says a press release.
Allama Syed Shahanshah Naqvi, Shaukat Raza Shaukat, Wasim Abbass, Ijaz Hussain Mudarris and Firdous Aalam, will address gathering.
ISLAMABAD: 19th death anniversary of ex-controller PTV and social figure Aun Mohammad Rizvi will be observed today at Imambargah, G-6/2, at 12 noon, says a press release.
Allama Syed Shahanshah Naqvi, Shaukat Raza Shaukat, Wasim Abbass, Ijaz Hussain Mudarris and Firdous Aalam, will address gathering.
Comments