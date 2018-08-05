An odd alliance

Whether the MQM has joined the PTI or the PTI has joined the MQM is a big question that has been dominating Pakistan’s political debates for the last few days. The same MQM which was once billed as the most corrupt party by PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced its support for the PTI.

This coalition is shocking for people because Imran Khan has won the elections because of his anti-corruption narrative and in his previous speeches Imran Khan has said that the MQM was one of the most corrupt and tainted parties. Now only time will tell whether this coalition will be useful for the upcoming government or not.

Adnan Ali Jatoi ( Hyderabad )