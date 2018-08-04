Justice Siddiqui excuses from attending workshop in UK

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday excused from attending a workshop in England due to serious life threats to his family.

In a letter to Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi, Justice Siddiqui cited serious life threats to himself and his family along with the issuance of a fresh show-cause notice by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) as the reasons behind his refusal.

“Due to issuance of [a] fresh Show Cause notice issued on July 31, 2018, by the Supreme Judicial Council, and for the fact that there are serious life threats to myself and my family, I do not find it appropriate to leave my family in a state of fear and stress,” says the letter addressed to the IHC chief justice, available with The News.

IHC Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi had nominated Justice Siddiqui for attending a workshop titled “Human Rights and the Rule of Law”, scheduled to be held at Hull University in Manchester, United Kingdom, from August 8-18. Justice Siddiqui, however, excused from attending the said workshop due to serious life threats to his family.

“It is requested that my nomination may be recalled and organisers may be informed accordingly,” Justice Siddiqui added in the letter.

On August 1, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had served a show cause notice to Justice Siddiqui, directing him to submit his reply by August 28. The council issued show cause notice to him over his speech while addressing the District Bar Rawalpindi last month.