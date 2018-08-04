Sat August 04, 2018
National

August 4, 2018

Maldives HC calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: High Commissioner of Maldives, Ahmed Saleem called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday. Matters of mutual interest and regional security issues were discussed during the meeting, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

