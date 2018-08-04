Four food businesses sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed four food businesses and charged 78 food business operators with heavy fine over filthy conditions and non-compliance with the instructions of the authority here on Friday.

The food safety teams of the PFA conducted an operation on a large-scale against unhygienic food processing units in Punjab, including the provincial metropolis. A team raided Mahar Shakeel grinding unit in Johar Town and sealed it for producing adulterated food products, the presence of washroom in the production area and for failing to produce food licence and medical certificates of its workers. Meanwhile, the team seized 2,900kg adulterated pepper and 1,700kg harmful species. PFA also sealed Yaqoob Snack in Mishri Shah for use of rancid oil, preparing snacks with the harmful ingredients and unhygienic condition there. PFA team sealed a Mohsin Pan Shop for selling Gutka as Gutka sale is strictly prohibited in Punjab. A team of PFA paid a surprise visit to Fuji Tika at Ghaziabad and sealed it for using inferior quality food articles in preparation of BBQ and unhygienic environment.

A PFA enforcement team imposed Rs15,000 fine on Zakir Tika at Paragon City due to improper cleanliness arrangements. PFA imposed Rs12,000 fine on Haji Restaurant on Zirar Shaheed Road, Rs4,000 fine on Malmo Bakers, Rs10,000 fine on Mama Sweets, Rs22,000 fine on United Confectionary and 72 other outlets. Fine was imposed on different charges like presence of expired food products, preserving food in rusted freezers, not covering goods properly and using non-food grade colour. PFA’s watchdogs served notices for improvement on 188 food points.

arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol registered 27 cases besides arresting two proclaimed offenders. These actions were taken during a general hold-up held under the instructions of PHP Additional IG Kunwar Shah Rukh. PHP also impounded 1,650 motorbikes having no documents or number plates.

PHP registered 21 cases over rash driving, one case against a drug paddler, two cases of cheating and three cases over illegally installing gas cylinders in vehicles. PHP arrested two proclaimed offenders.

cars recovered: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff, Model Town, on Friday claimed to have arrested four car and bike thieves and recovered 11 cars and five bikes. Illegal weapons were also seized from them. The arrested accused persons were identified as Zubair alias Zubairi Khan, Jamroz Khan and Ali Muhammad. The SSP Investigations has announced commendatory certificates for the police team. Meanwhile, Harbanspura police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered loot and illegal weapons from their custody. The arrested persons were identified as Kamran alias Kami, ringleader and Nisar Ahmad and Zahid. SP Cantt Shahnawaz has announced commendatory certificates for the police team.