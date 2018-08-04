Day of wholesale inquiries: NAB initiates massive action

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opened a mega scandal of payment of circular debt amounting to Rs480 billion by the PML-N government in 2013, approving an inquiry against former top government position holders and others.

An inquiry against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former federal minister of state for information technology Anusha Rehman, former chairman of PTA Dr Ismail Shah and others was approved for alleged illegal awarding of contract for the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) that caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

It also approved an inquiry against former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad for misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt practices. The meeting of the NAB Executive Board was held with its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair here on Friday.

The Executive Board approved an inquiry against Pakistanis, overseas Pakistanis and investors for transferring money from Pakistan to abroad, money laundering and having illegal assets of over Rs1.1 trillion in Dubai.

An inquiry against former provincial minister of Balochistan Sadiq Umrani, officials of the Public Health Engineering of Balochistan and others was also approved.

The Board approved investigations against M/s Bahria Town Ltd and others for illegal occupation of land at Takht Pari and another investigation against M/s Bahria Town Ltd and others for illegal occupation of land for the New Murree Development Project.

It approved an inquiry against the management of Nehlum Jehlum Power Project on the complaints of misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt practices. Inquiry against officials of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar Project for misusing authority, corruption and corrupt practices was also approved.

It approved an inquiry against Overseas Pakistanis Commissioner Afzal Bhatti and others for illegal appointments, availing hefty salary illegally and other perks and privileges. An investigation was also approved against Managing Director of Punjab Provincial Co-operative Bank Liaquat Durrani and other officials for misusing authority for illegal investment of Rs100 million.

The Executive Board of the NAB approved an inquiry against the officials of Punjab Institute of Cardiology and officials of the Government of Punjab for corruption and corrupt practices. An inquiry has also been approved against former Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab Muzzafar Ali Ranjha and other officials for not cooperating with the NAB.

An inquiry is against Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab, Director Anti-Corruption Sahiwal, Secretary C&W, XEN of Highways, SDO Building, Public Health Department, Irrigation Department, Local Government Department and others for corruption and corrupt practices.

The Executive Board approved investigations against former Chief Financial Officer Punjab Power Development Company (Ltd) Lahore Akram Naveed, former Director Finance ERRA Islamabad, former Director PHA Lahore and others for misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt practices. It approved an inquiry against the officials of the Northern Power Plant Gujranwala on complaints of the corruption and corrupt practice.

The Executive Board approved an inquiry against former Director Lok Virsa Aski Mufti, PPP Senator Rubina Khalid, M/s Cosmos Pvt Ltd and others allegedly for misuse of authority to award contract illegally to handpicked companies.

The NAB Executive Board also approved an inquiry against the officials of the Civil Aviation Authority for alleged misuse of authority in awarding contract for the procurement of spare parts of planes from handpicked companies.

It approved an inquiry against owners of Eaz Garden Ltd, Agri-Tech and directors on the complaints of corruption and corrupt practices. An inquiry has also been ordered against the officials, land suppliers, builders and others for corruption and corrupt practices in the development projects of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Housing Society.

It approved an inquiry against Mrs Sultan Gul and others allegedly for cheating public at large, corruption and corrupt practices. It ordered investigations against a CSP officer of Sindh, Saqib Ahmed Soomro, on complaints of corruption and corrupt practices.

It also authorised another inquiry against management of Chin One Builders Private Limited and others for cheating people. The NAB stated that it wanted to make it clear that all complaints verification, inquiries and investigations are conducted against the accused on their alleged involvement in corruption cases, inflicting loss of billions of rupees to national exchequer.

“The NAB would proceed ahead only after giving the accused ample opportunities to defend allegations against them and to prove their innocence,” the NAB stated. On the conclusion of the meeting, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB not only considers elimination of corruption as its national responsibility but NAB officers are also making sincere efforts to make Pakistan corruption free.