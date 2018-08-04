Nepal clinch one-run thriller to record maiden ODI win

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands: A crucial 61 off 46 balls from Sompal Kami was followed by a game-changing spell of leg-spin by Sandeep Lamichhane as Nepal defeated Netherlands by a solitary run for their first ever win in ODIs in just their second match.

Nepal were in trouble after captain Paras Khadka fell for 51 at the end of the 31st over to leave them on 135 for 6. But Kami counter-attacked after entering at No. 8 and thwarted the hosts’ bowling attack with a fierce flurry that included five fours and three sixes to propel Nepal to 216.

Netherlands were cruising at 114 for 2 behind a half-century from Wesley Barresi before Lamichhane struck twice in three balls in the 29th over to spark a dramatic collapse. With his final two overs held back by Khadka, Lamichhane returned for another key blow in the 44th over, foxing Shane Snater with a googly for the ninth wicket, with Netherlands needing 32 off 39 balls and they eventually fell one run short.Nepal’s Rohit Kumar Paudel became the fourth youngest player to feature in a One-day International when he was named in the side for the match.