PTDC ensures open roads in Northern Areas

Islamabad : Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Thursday ensured that roads would remain open, leading to various hilly areas including Naran Kaghan, Murree, Saidu Sharif, Shogran, Babusar for the convenience of tourists.

Talking to this agency, an official of PTDC said that the department was in contact with Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) for taking appropriate information to update the tourists about latest weather conditions and the roads overall situation.

He said tourists must confirm the weather situation before starting their visit to avoid any difficulty and inconvenience, adding he said that PTDC has already issued its advisory in the start of the season.

He said PTDC has made comprehensive arrangements in collaboration with other departments for uninterrupted flow of traffic to various tourist destinations as the season was on its peak.

He said PTDC has assigned special duties to its officials for the redressal of the complaints being faced by the tourists visiting the northern areas as the heavy rainfall was expected at most of the tourist places.

The Northern areas of Pakistan have become a great hit as countrywide and worldwide. As roads have been reconstructed and developed and the law and order situation was also improved in most of the areas having scenic beauty, he added.