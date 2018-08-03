Bahria Town contractors donate for dams

KARACHI: On the request of Bahria Town’s CEO Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, contractors of Bahria Town, Karachi, have donated 50 million rupees for the Diamer Bhasha Dam Fund. Bahria Town has already deposited 42.6 million rupees as donation from its staff for the dam fund.

The amounts have been deposited into the Diamer Bhasha Dam Fund bank account opened by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on an order of Justice Saqib Nisar, the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The step taken by the Bahria Town is reflective of the organization’s commitment to the national cause for building dams and water reservoirs for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.