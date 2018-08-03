Power suspension irks residents of Takhtbhai

PESHAWAR: Power suspension to Takhtbhai tehsil of Mardan district has led to water shortage and forced the dwellers to spend a sleepless night. Power supply to the area was suspended on Wednesday morning and could not be restored till the filing of this report. The power supply to the area was suspended early in the morning and could not be restored since then. There is no water for drinking in houses.