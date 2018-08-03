Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

C
Correspondent
August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Power suspension irks residents of Takhtbhai

PESHAWAR: Power suspension to Takhtbhai tehsil of Mardan district has led to water shortage and forced the dwellers to spend a sleepless night. Power supply to the area was suspended on Wednesday morning and could not be restored till the filing of this report. The power supply to the area was suspended early in the morning and could not be restored since then. There is no water for drinking in houses.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar