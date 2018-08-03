PHC stays execution of another terrorist

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday stayed execution of another alleged terrorist who had been awarded death sentence by a military court on charges of attacking Pearl Continental Hotel in Peshawar, resulting in the death of four civilians.

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim suspended the death sentence of the convict Muhammad Arish Khan till September 12. The bench also issued a notice to the federal government through the Ministry of Defence to submit record of the case before next hearing.

As per the ISPR statement issued on April 1, the chief of army staff confirmed the death sentence of the convict. "Muhammad Arish Khan, son of Muhammad Aslam, was a member of a proscribed organisation and involved in attacking Pearl Continental Hotel in Peshawar, which resulted in the death of four civilians," the ISPR claimed. The writ petition was filed by Sadiqa Bibi, mother of the convict, as she claimed her son was innocent in the case. She also claimed that the family members did not know about the charges and trial against her missing son.

The counsel for the petitioner's prayed the court to stay the execution of the convict till disposal of the case and summoned record of the case for examination. He said that no chance of defence had been given to the convict in the case.

On Wednesday, the high court had also stayed execution of a convict and suspended the sentence of death awarded to him by a military court on account of carrying out acts of terrorism. The court issued notices to the respondents, including the federal ministries of defence and interior and provincial home department in a writ petition filed by Nisar Ahmad, a resident of Swat, challenging the conviction of his son Hafiz Israr Ahmad by a military court.

The petitioner's lawyer Ghulam Nabi stated that in September 2009, Hafiz Israr was handed over to army officers including Maj Umar by the petitioner in Sirsanai area in Swat.