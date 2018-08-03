NAB seeks details of LOS dual carriageway project

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought details of LOS Dual Carriageway project from Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Sources in LDA revealed that NAB has sent a letter (No1 33/HQ/CCV/7134/18/SK-DD/NAB-L) dated August 01, 2018 to LDA Director General Amna Imran Khan, which stated that a complaint is under process in this bureau and in this regard you are requested to provide a consolidated report along with legible attested photocopies of relevant record.

NAB in the letter asked the DG to provide complete details advertisement/tender of all contracts awarded for various components of construction project of “Dualization of Road from LOS Ferozepur Road to Multan Road along Cantt Drain Lahore. It also demanded complete details of all components of the project including civil work, structure works and electric works.

The letter further asked for complete feasibility report, complete bidding and contract documents with instructions/guidelines to the bidders and post tender changes in scope of work including drawings, design and financial details.

NAB authorities further asked for copies of all original and revised administrative approvals and technical sanction, minutes of meetings conducted in this regard and details of revised project scope along with relevant documents. The record/report was requisitioned under section 27 of National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and should be furnished to NAB latest by August 7, positively, the letter concluded.

When contacted, LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Khan said the LDA has started preparation of report as per NAB’s instructions and all documents/report sought by NAB will be delivered to them in the stipulated time.