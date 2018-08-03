Fri August 03, 2018
August 3, 2018

Verification shows degrees of 45 lawyers fake

LAHORE: The degrees of 45 lawyers practising in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and lower courts have been found bogus. The revelation came as the Punjab University is currently verifying the degrees of thousands of lawyers. It is feared that more fake degree holders may be exposed during the process.

