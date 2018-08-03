Neymar rejoins PSG on China tour

SHENZHEN, China: Dozens of screaming fans welcomed Brazil star Neymar on Thursday as he flew in to China to rejoin Paris Saint-Germain after his disappointing World Cup.The world´s most expensive player, wearing a canary-yellow hoodie, posed for pictures with airport staff before his noisy welcome in the arrivals hall.Footage on Neymar´s Twitter account showed him signing Barcelona, Brazil and PSG shirts before being guided through the crowd by minders and security staff.