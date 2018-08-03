Fri August 03, 2018
REUTERS
August 3, 2018

Russia to deploy mly police on Golan Heights

MOSCOW: Russia will deploy military police on the Golan Heights frontier between Syria and Israel and set up eight observation posts, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

"With the aim of preventing possible provocations against UN posts along the ‘Bravo’ line, the deployment is planned of eight observation posts of Russia’s armed forces’ military police," Sergei Rudskoi, a senior Defence Ministry official was quoted as saying by Interfax. Rudskoi was also quoted as saying that a UN peacekeeping force on the Golan Heights between Israel and Syria that was stopped in 2012 could be resumed.

