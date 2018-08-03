Delay in elections

It is sad and unfortunate to witness that the country which was hoping to see a better change is left confused after the 2018 elections. Almost all parties have spoken up against the alleged rigging. This indicates that all is not well on the political horizon of Pakistan. The Election Commission, having spent such a huge budget on these elections, is unable to provide justification for the unprecedented delay in election results.

Many people are still unable to wrap their heads around the fact that polling agents were not allowed to be inside the polling station during the vote count. This is a troubling situation that might taint Pakistan’s image across the world. With this shaky beginning, it seems that the next five years are likely to be as turbulent as the last five years.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi