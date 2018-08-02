Award of contract: Gilani to face NAB reference for ‘misusing’ authority

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday gave approval for filing a corruption reference against the PPP Vice Chairman and ex-prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for allegedly misusing authority in the award of a contract, causing millions of rupees loss to the national exchequer.

The board met here with Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in the chair. The board approved various complaints verification, inquiries and investigations. The board approved the filing of a reference against Mr. Gilani for alleged misuse of authority in contracting an advertisement campaign to M/s Midas Pvt Ltd in violation of PPRA rules, causing a loss of Rs128.7 million to the state kitty.

Besides Gilani, ex-secretary information Farooq Awan, ex-principal information officer and current chairman Pemra Muhammad Saleem, ex-company secretary Universal Service Syed Hassan Sheikh, CEO of an advertising company and other officials of Ministry of Information Technology were also nominated as accused in the reference.

The board also approved four investigations against Owais Muzaffar Tappi, ex-chief secretary Sindh Raja Muhammad Abbas, ex-secretary Land Utilization Sindh Mustafa Phal, ex-secretary Land Utilization Sindh Ghulam Abbas Soomro and other officials for allegedly misusing authority in allotment of hundreds of acres of Malir River land, causing a loss of Rs3 billion to the national exchequer.

The Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project also came under the NAB radar, as the board ordered an inquiry against the officials of Lahore Development Authority, Nespak administration and others for allegedly misusing authority, causing a loss of over Rs4 billion to the national exchequer.

A corruption reference was also approved against ex-DG Sindh Building Control Authority Karachi Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others for allegedly misusing authority and tampering with the official documents, causing a loss of over Rs3 billion to the national exchequer.

The board also approved an inquiry against the officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Ltd for allegedly misusing authority in recruitments, spending hefty amounts from government funds for local and foreign tours and purchasing Rs42.4 million worth of software from a handpicked company, causing a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The board approved an inquiry against ex-federal minister Hafiz Abdul Karim, Usman Abdul Karim, Anas Abdul Karim, Dr Najib Haider and others for allegedly accumulating assets beyond known sources of income and cheating student by getting hefty amounts from them for admission in to the Indus International Institute.

An inquiry was approved against Vice Chancellor of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology Karachi and others for allegedly awarding scholarships to favourite teachers and students for PHD, causing a loss of over Rs115.673 million to the national kitty.

Investigations against Member Land Utilization, Sindh Saqib Ahmed Soomro, administration of Gulshan Arisha Cooperative Housing Society and others was approved for alleged illegal allotment of government land to Arisha Society, causing a loss of Rs400 million to the national exchequer.

The board approved the filing of a corruption reference against ex-director M/s Pakcom Sultan Alarfeen, Chief Executive M/s Pakcom Javed Faraz and others for allegedly being defaulter in the head of over Rs21.642 billion government licensing fee.

An inquiry was ordered against ex-deputy auditor general of Sindh Mazhar Ali Sehtho and others for allegedly accumulating assets beyond known sources of income and making illegal appointments, causing Rs350 loss to the national exchequer. The board approved an inquiry against DG Monitoring Audit and Accounts and Agricultural Supply Imdad Memon and others for alleged corruption and corrupt practices, causing a loss of Rs30 billion to the national exchequer.

The board ordered an inquiry against the officials of Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar for allegedly making illegal appointments and misappropriation government funds. The board also approved an inquiry against Bashir Daud, Martiyam Daud and others for suspicious transactions.

An inquiry was also approved against the officials of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta and others for allegedly misusing authority and occupying the state land. The board approved an inquiry against Director Finance (QUEST) Fazal Sheikh and others for allegedly misusing authority in procurement of laboratory equipment from handpicked companies in violation of procurement rules.

It also approved an inquiry against Principal Sheikh Zaid Medical Collage, Rahim Yar Khan and others for allegedly misusing authority and making illegal appointments, causing a loss of Rs166.78 million to the national exchequer.

Another inquiry was approved against Chief Executive National Rural Support Programme Dr Arshad Bajwa, General Manager Operations, DG Khan Agha Ali Jawad and others for alleged corruption and corrupt practices, causing a loss of Rs482.785 million to the national exchequer.

The board closed an inquiry against the officials of Ministry of Housing and Works and Vice Chancellor Zarai University, Faisalabad Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan and others. Addressing the meeting, Justice Javed Iqbal said corruption was the main problem of the country and the root-cause of all ills.

He told the officers that their major responsibility was to ensure a corruption-free Pakistan. He directed the staff to conclude inquiries within 10 months in light of available evidence. “The NAB is pursuing a policy of accountability for all. It has affiliation with Pakistan only,” he said. He directed the officers to perform their duties with dedication, transparency and in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the NAB has clarified that it authorized inquiries, investigations and filing of reference against the accused for their alleged involvement in corruption and causing multibillion rupee losses to the national exchequer. “The investigations are not final and will proceed ahead only after giving the accused ample opportunities to clear their position,” it added.