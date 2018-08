Islamabad beat Pindi in U19 opener

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad began their Inter Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2018-19 campaign with a four-wicket win against Rawalpindi here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Set a victory target of 209 in 38 overs, Islamabad reached home with just two balls to spare.

Hasan Abid Kiani was Islamabad’s main contributor, scoring 60 off 62 balls with the help of a six and nine fours. Rohail Nazir also made a fine half century. He hit a six and five fours in his 66-ball 55.

Sheraz Khan and Mabasir Khan took a wicket apiece for Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Haider Ali top-scored with 72 as Rawalpindi completed their 38 overs with 208-6 on the board. Haider faced 93 balls and hit seven fours. Zaid Khan added 46. For Islamabad, Muhammad Moosa took two wickets for 40 runs.

Scores in brief: At Pindi Stadium: Rawalpindi 208-6 in 38 overs (Haider Ali 72, Zaid Khan 46, Muhammad Ajmal 23; Muhammad Moosa 2-40). Islamabad 209-6 in 37.4 overs (Hasan Abid Kiani 60, Rohail Nazir 55, Irfan Khan 29, Haroon Wahid 22 not out; Sheraz Khan 1-20, Mabasir Khan 1-43). Result: Islamabad won by 4 wickets.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Karachi Whites 256-8 in 38 overs (Saim Ayub 100, Watan Dost 58, Muhammad Usman 45; Muhammad Waseem 2-45, Hasnain Hussain 2-61). Fata 225-9 in 38 overs (Junaid Ahmed 63, Muhammad Aftab Alam 55, Muhammad Waseem 31 not out; Shoaib Ahmed 3-42, Muhammad Makki 2-47). Result: Karachi Whites won by 31 runs.

At National Ground, Islamabad: Quetta 177 all out in 45.3 overs (Junaid Khan 63, Muhammad Ibraheem 26; Hashim Ibraheem 4-33, Syed Faridoun Mahmood 3-23). Lahore Whites 97 all out in 25.5 overs (Hassan Dar 18; Junaid Khan 5-30, Hussain Ahmed 4-30). Result: Quetta won by 80 runs.

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Faisalabad 276-9 in 45 overs (Muhammad Awais Zafar 58, Muhammad Irfan Khan 43, Zohaib Amanat 45, Saif Ali 33; Usama Fazil 3-42, Qazi Arqban 2-18, Aqib Liaqat 2-58). AJK 125 all out in 34.2 overs (Zohaib Bukhari 37; Muhammad Bilal Javed 4-17). Result: Faisalabad won by 151 runs.

At National Stadium, Karachi: Abbottabad 282-8 in 50 overs (Khayyam Khan 89, Afaq Ahmed 75, Danish Sarhadi 41, Mashal Khan 31; Nadir Shah 3-48, Saif Ali 2-35, Ahmed Farooq 2-40). Karachi Blues 193 all out in 43.2 overs (Saif Ali 58, Ali Nasim 41 not out; Nouman Akbar 4-33, Hamza Khan 3-37, Khalid Ali 2-28). Result: Abbottabad won by 89 runs.

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Peshawar 236-9 in 50 overs (Saqib Jamil 50, Mukhtyar 35 not out, Amir Azmat 34; Nasim Shah 3-43, Muhammad Bilal 2-23, Asad Khan 2-55). Lahore Blues 193 all out in 48.4 overs (Qasim Akram 51, Zain-Bin Farooq 36; Saqib Jamil 3-17, Izhar Ahmed 2-31). Result: Peshawar won by 43 runs.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Sialkot 195 all out in 46.1 overs (Haroon Ahmed 75, Muhammad Ali 31; Muhammad Jahangir 4-40, Sharjeel Umar 3-24). Multan 187 all out in 49.2 overs (Muhammad Asif 49, Shoaib Khan 40, Muhammad Uzaifa 20 not out; Ghulam Mohiuddin 3-23, Adnan Haider 3-26, Farrukh Waqas 2-37, Abdullah Nawaz 2-38). Result: Sialkot won by 8 runs.

At TMC Ground, Karachi: Larkana 174 all out in 47.5 overs (Amir Ali 33, Majid Ali 25 not out; Muhammad Junaid 3-32, Muzammil Khan 2-24, Muhammad Hamza 2-26). Bahawalpur 96 all out in 36.1 overs (Javed Ali Khoso 3-23, Majid Ali 2-14, Amir Ali 2-14). Result: Larkana won by 78 runs.