Incoming govt asked to resolve issue of rent control act

Islamabad : Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has said that Asad Umar had assured the traders of the federal capital to arrange the promulgation of new rent control act in Islamabad within first 100 days of PTI government and called upon him to honour his assurance to resolve the long standing issue of local business community.

He said this while congratulating the newly elected office-bearers of Traders Welfare Association, Jinnah Super Market, Islamabad. He visited Jinnah Super Market leading a delegation of ICCI. Muhammad Naveed Malik Senior Vice President, Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI, Zubair A. Malik Chairman Founder Group, Khalid Javed, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry, Malik Sohail, Tahir Ayub, Qazi Ilyas, Tahir Mehmood and others were in the delegation.

Traders Group nominees Malik Rab Nawaz was elected unopposed as President, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui General Secretary, Asad Aziz Senior Vice President, Ch. Ashraf Vice President, Fasiullah Khan Joint Secretary, Ibrar Ahmed Finance Secretary and Dile Khurram as Press Secretary of Traders Welfare Association, Jinnah Super Market, F-7 Markaz, Islamabad.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that ICCI had made great efforts during the tenure of previous government for new rent law and an amended bill of rent restriction act was presented in the national assembly through Asad Umar and Mian Abdul Manan former MNAs, but unfortunately, no progress was made on that bill. He hoped that Asad Umar would play role for promulgation of new rent law in Islamabad to address the longstanding issues of local traders. He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with TWA Jinnah Super Market for resolving key issues of their market.

Muhammad Naveed Malik Senior Vice President, Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI, Zubair A. Malik Chairman Founder Group and others also congratulated the newly elected Office Bearers of TWA Jinnah Super and hoped that they would play role in promoting interest of traders of their market.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Rab Nawaz, newly elected President, TWA Jinnah Super Market called upon the CDA to focus on better development of his market in order to facilitate growth of trading activities. He said that CDA had announced to develop Jinnah Super Market as a City Centre, but no further measures were taken to realize this objective. He emphasized that CDA should accelerate efforts to develop Jinnah Super Market as Super City Centre so that this market could play more effective role in the development of local economy. He thanked ICCI delegation for visiting his market to congratulate them.