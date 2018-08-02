OPC website

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Director General Usman Anwar has said that with a view to facilitating the expatriates, the official complaint portal of OPC is being further upgraded.

Presiding over the fortnightly meeting of officers, he said that OPC website would be made more user-friendly by adding valuable material to it so that the overseas Pakistanis could get their issues resolved in shortest possible time.

The matters pertaining to modifications in the portal were discussed in detail during the meeting. The officers concerned gave presentations to improve the complaint registration mechanism. Usman Anwar issued guidelines to the officers concerned to reshape and finalise the recommendations.

He also instructed the officers to vigorously pursue the pending complaints of overseas Pakistanis. The DG said that OPC was playing an active role in settling the issues of overseas Pakistanis. Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Mehr Khalid Ahmed and other officers attended the meeting.