Thu August 02, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

Customs duty collection up by 40pc

LAHORE: The Collectorate of Customs (Appraisement), Lahore, has shown growth of 40 percent in collection of customs duty in the first month of financial year 2018-19. The Collectorate has collected Rs2.052 billion against Rs1.467 billion of July, 2017. Chairing monthly revenue meeting, Jamil Nasir, Collector, has urged upon the Customs officers to make strenuous efforts for optimum revenue collection through trade facilitation and quick clearance of import consignments.

