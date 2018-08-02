Unhygienic snacks factory raided

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took action against a factory preparing snacks with contaminated and expired ingredients in a densely populated area of the provincial metropolis on Wednesday.

PFA spokesperson Hafiz Qaiser said that a food safety team raided the factory on secret information and caught the workers red-handed preparing inferior quality snacks and other products, including toffees, biscuits, lollipops. The factory was functional in Glasgow Town, Gajjumata. The team also found an abundance of insects, poor sanitation and prohibited ingredients in snacks like cosmetic colours and artificial flavours for developing taste. As many as 18,000 packets of harmful snacks were seized during the raid. Meawhile, PFA teams continued its drive against unhygienic food points and inspected various food eateries across the city. PFA enforcement teams inspected the quality of food products and sanitation condition in their respective areas with an aim to ensure provision of healthy food in the market.