Pacemaker implanted on Nawaz’s medical board head

Islamabad A permanent pacemaker was implanted on the head of the Nawaz Sharif’s medical board two days after he suffered a heart attack.

Dr Ejaz Qadeer, who is the joint executive director at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), was shifted to the Cardiac Centre of the hospital on Sunday night.

Interestingly, Nawaz Sharif was also admitted there earlier in the day after he complained of chest pain.

Sources in the hospital told ‘The News’ that the doctors treating, Dr Ejaz, implanted a permanent pacemaker, a small battery-powered electrical device placed in the chest to help regulate abnormally slow heartbeat, after finding his condition to be serious.

They said Dr Ejaz was a cardiac patient and that he had suffered a heart attack last year, too, before he was fitted with two stents.

The sources said the head of Nawaz medical board suffered fresh heart attack on Sunday night and received a temporary peacemaker with the doctors suggesting implantation of a permanent one if the need arose.

They said the condition of Dr Ejaz was being strictly monitored and that he would take time to recover.

The sources said the stent malfunctioned due to diabetes, smoking and work stress and thus, causing heart attack.

They said Dr Ejaz, a BPS-20 officer of the PIMS administrative cadre, was made part of the Nawaz Sharif medical board to fulfil a legal formality.