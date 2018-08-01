Soccer field suicide bomb mystery in Belgium

BRUSSELS: A man walked to the middle of an empty soccer pitch in a Belgian town and blew himself up in an act authorities said looked like suicide. “We do not think it is a terrorist act,” Hasan Aydin of the local council in Verviers told Reuters. The location — a pitch used by amateur league side CS Verviers — and the timing of the explosion ensured no one else was hurt, he said. The dead man, whom Aydin said was aged about 60 and with European features, was not publically identified. Local media said police were searching the nearby home of a former soldier. Belgium has been rocked by Islamist violence in recent years.