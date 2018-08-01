Opposition to field joint candidates for NA slots

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties have agreed with the proposal to field joint candidates for Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Prime Minister in the National Assembly (NA) against the PTI and the final decision would taken in the proposed All Parties Conference, which is convened within next two days.

According to sources, the proposal was discussed in the meeting of all the opposition parties that was held at the residence of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday in which PPP and PML-N convinced Maulana Fazalur Rehman to opt for joining the Parliament rather than boycotting it.

However, the sources said the PPP did not give reply on the proposal of initiating the efforts to formation of the government at center and sought time to consult it with former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Sources said it was agreed in the meeting that the number game for fielding joint candidates against the PTI in National Assembly would be worked out in the all parties conference. As the PPP, PML-N, MMA, ANP, National Party and PKMAP have a clear majority in the Senate and they could block any legislation of the upcoming government of the PTI so there would be grand opposition in both the houses of the Parliament.

It was also decided that the grand opposition will work for formation of the Parliamentary Committee to probe the rigging allegations and bring out a white paper. Though the proposal for supporting the PML-N in Punjab was discussed with the PPP, the PPP sought time to discuss the proposal with former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.