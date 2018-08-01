Hot spell forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials at Met said seasonal low lay over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower was expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Rainfall was occurred at Parachinar. Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi, Turbat and Dadu where mercury reached 44°C. In Lahore maximum temperature was 32°C, minimum was 27.5°C and humidity level was 70 per cent.