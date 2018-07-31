Punctures made for Ladla’s win, says Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: PPP stalwart and former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah Monday said the general elections results were managed like an arranged marriage for the ‘Ladla’ (Imran Khan). “To ensure win for Imran Khan not one but lots of punctures were made in the general elections,” he said while talking to newsmen here. Khursheed said the punctures were made in the constituencies of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Faisal Saleh Hayat, Ijaz Jakhrani and others to name but few,” he said. He said if a post-mortem was conducted on these constituencies then the whole story will come out in the open. He said more than 35 constituencies were rigged for ensuring victory for Imran.