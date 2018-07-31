MCI establishes flood relief cell to meet emergency situation

Islamabad: The Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has established flood relief cell to meet an emergency situation during the ongoing monsoon season.

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz chaired a meeting held at Mayor office to review the progress flood relief cell which was attended by the MCI chief officer and officers of concerned formations.

On this occasion, the Mayor was informed that this cell is working under the administrative control of the Director, Emergency and Disaster management (E&DM), while directorates of including Maintenance, Environment, Planning, Enforcement, Municipal Administration, Health Services, Electrical and Mechanical, MPO and other formations are working as coordinator to address the complaints in systematic manner.

It was informed that Deputy Director (E&DM) has been nominated as focal person to keep liaison with other formations so that the complaints could be addressed at the earliest. The meeting was further apprised that Environment wing has removed the fallen trees and wild bushes from the surroundings of different mullahs to maintain the smooth flow of water. The meeting was further told that complaints received as result of the first rain spell were addressed promptly and untoward incident was reported.

The Mayor directed that the concerned formation for early completion of repair and maintenance of roads and drainage system to ensure smooth flow of rain water during the monsoon season.

He further directed that Director Environment to ensure complete removal of wild shrubs and trimming of grass and asked the directed the Sanitation Directorate to take measures for collection of garbage and solid waste lying on the sides of nullahs so that the rain water could flow smoothly.

Mayor of Islamabad directed the concerned formation to warn the slum dwellers living near the nullahs and direct them to vacate the slums constructed along the nullahs to avoid damage in case of heavy rains.

He further directed the residents to disconnect all illegal derange connection which are directly flowing in the nullahs to avoid back flow in case of heavy rain. He further tasked the Health Services Directorate for spray and fumigation around the nullahs, ravines and other different areas.

To cope with any untoward incident or natural calamity, Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz directed the Director Emergency and Disaster Management to ensure the availability of vehicles and staff round the clock. He also directed the City Sewerage Division to take measures for clearance of sewerage system and remove the hurdles to ensure smooth flow of rain water.