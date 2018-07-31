Evening with Zia Mohyeddin on Aug 11

Islamabad: An evening ‘Shame Zauq, Zia Mohyeddin Kay Saath’ would be held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on August 11.

The evening would be hosted by Rozan, an Islamabad based non-governmental, organization working on issues of emotional health of women, men, youth and children to create a self-aware, gender just society that celebrates diversity and is free of violence.

Zia Mohyeddin, now a legend in his lifetime, is a man of many parts. His long career spans acting, directing, writing, broadcasting and a wide range of aesthetic disciplines.