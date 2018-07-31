BSEK tells schools to collect students’ certificates

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Monday announced the issuance of original certificates to the successful students of the year 2016.

Board officials have directed the students to get their original certificates from the schools where they had attended the final classes. According to BSEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin, the heads of private and government schools can collect the original certificates of their students from the board office.

These heads will be required to submit copies of their computerized national identity cards, office cards and the authority letter before receiving the certificates of their relevant schools from the board office.

The BSEK administration has specified Room 23 in Block B of the main building of the matric board for public dealing regarding certificate-related matters. The heads of schools as well as private students could collect their certificates from 9am to 1pm.

The chairman has also said that board officials would not collect any kind of fees during the issuance of certificates. “The government has exempted the fee for the original certificate collection, and if any of the schools collect money from students, they would be considered illegal,” he told The News on Monday.