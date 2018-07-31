Tue July 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2018

Leader claims three independents to join PTI

MANSEHRA: The three independent MPAs-elect from Kohistan have agreed to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"We have met the three independent MPAs-elect and they have agreed to join the PTI," Zargul Khan, the regional president of PTI in Hazara, told reporters on Monday. He said that a group of PTI leaders led by him met MPA-elect from PK-25 Didar Khan, MPA-elect from PK-26 Maulana Abdul Ghaffar and MPA-elect from PK-27 Mufti Obaidullah.

"The MPAs-elect have agreed to join the PTI," claimed Zargul Khan. Meanwhile, Zargul Khan moved the returning officer NA-14 for re-polling in the constituency. He pleaded with the court that as voter lists of various polling stations were exchanged wrongly with other polling stations in their constituency, depriving thousands of voters of exercising their right to vote. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Mohammad Sajjad, who is elder brother of Captain (Retd) Mohammad Safdar, had emerged victorious from this constituency in the July 25 general election.

