Pervaiz Elahi says ‘to play role in Punjab govt’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) central leader Pervaiz Elahi has said he will keep his provincial seat in Punjab and relinquish his National Assembly seat, as he plans to play a role in the provincial government. Talking to the media, he did not elaborate what important role he was expected to play in the Punjab government.
