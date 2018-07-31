Tue July 31, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2018

Pervaiz Elahi says ‘to play role in Punjab govt’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) central leader Pervaiz Elahi has said he will keep his provincial seat in Punjab and relinquish his National Assembly seat, as he plans to play a role in the provincial government. Talking to the media, he did not elaborate what important role he was expected to play in the Punjab government.

