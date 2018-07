Govt can take over dams fund: SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday observed that it was not the job of judges to collect funds for the construction of dams, saying if the government managed to generate funds, then it could take over the fund established by the top court.

A four-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. During the hearing, the chief justice asked Aitzaz Ahsan whether the decision to establish a fund by the court for the construction of dams is right to which Aitzaz Ahsan lauded the step taken by the top court.

The chief justice said the general public wants the judiciary to supervise funds collection, but said it was not their responsibility nor did they have the resources to collect such a large amount. The chief justice said that consensus would be left to the public and their elected representatives for the construction of Kalabagh Dam.

“What would be the design of the said dams, and to whom the contract of construction of dams would be given, it was not our job, but that of the government, and we will not interfere in the government affairs,” the chief justice remarked.

He said the people were taking a keen interest in donating funds for the construction of dams, adding that now the people are very much cautious of scarcity of water and in favour of construction of dams. During the hearing, the chief justice, while referring to taxes being imposed on electricity bills, hinted at taking notice of it, saying that they will have to evolve a proper mechanism for collecting taxes. The chief justice observed that burden of power theft is being put on general masses. The chief justice questioned as to who were the people who did not take effective measures for building dams in the last 40 years.

“In order to overcome the problem of shortage of drinking water, construction of dams has now become inevitable,” he remarked, and adjourned the hearing for date-in-office. The government established the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams Fund after the Supreme Court issued directives on July 4 that construction of the two dams should start immediately, and appealed to the people, including overseas Pakistanis, to make contributions for executing the projects.