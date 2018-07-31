Tue July 31, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2018

Irfan to play for Barbados Tridents

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has been called up by the Barbados Tridents for the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which runs from August 8 to September 16. The 36-year-old will replace fellow left-armer Junaid Khan, who has become unavailable.

“It is a disappointment not to have Junaid available but the experience of another left-arm quick like Mohammed Irfan will be an asset to our campaign,” said Tridents head coach Robin Singh. “He is no stranger to international cricket and this know-how, coupled with his unique ability with the ball, means he will be a key part of the Tridents attack and a handful for opposing batsmen,” Singh added. Tridents open their season against Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 12 in Providence before taking on St Lucia Stars on August 17 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

