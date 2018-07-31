Sindh Open Golf Championship from August 3

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Golf Association (SGA) is holding the Sindh Open Golf Championship 2018 here at the Arabian Sea Country Club from August 3 to 5. The golfers will be seen in action in categories of professionals, amateurs, senior professionals, junior professionals, senior amateurs, ladies and junior amateurs (under-18).The championship offers Rs3 million in prize money, along with a lucrative Hole-in-One prize of “Suzuki Ciaz” car.Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad Golf Club will defend the title in professional category.
