PCB to hold 10-day training camp ahead of Asia Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to initiate a 10-day training camp ahead of Asia Cup to coach players for the tournament and assess their fitness level.

Fitness of the players will be examined on Tuesday (today) at National Cricket Academy, Lahore. The camp, for the selected players of the tournament, will start next month. Head coach Mickey Arthur is currently enjoying his vacations in Australia and has given schedules to players for their individual practice. Asia Cup will be held from September 15-28 in the UAE.

Pakistan will take on India on September 19. The Group A includes India, Pakistan and a qualifier team. The Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.The UAE, Nepal, Singapore,Oman, Malaysia and Hong Kong will be competing in August to qualify as the sixth team.

The inaugural match of Asia Cup will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 15. Pakistan will play their first match against the qualifier team on September 16. Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has demanded rescheduling of Pakistan-India match on September 19 in the Asia Cup 2018 because of “hectic schedule”.The BCCI also termed the match schedule “mindless”. According to a report in the Statesman, the Indian team will be playing the opening match against a qualifier and the very next day they will be battling it out with Pakistan.